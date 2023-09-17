Melissa Klug She celebrated her next daughter’s baby shower in style last Friday, September 15. The 39-year-old businesswoman celebrated a special moment in the company of her partner Jesus Boat, family and close friends, at a party where there was even a salsa orchestra playing live. However, one of her most emotional moments was when the boyfriend of ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ dedicated some tender words to her.

What did Jesús Barco say to Melissa Klug?

Jesus Boat and Melissa Klug are going through one of the best moments of their relationship, as they are awaiting the arrival of their first daughter together. The footballer starred in a tender moment when he expressed some words to the mother of his future baby, who will be born in a few weeks.

“Be the great mother and woman you are. I hope this continues to go well, continues to go in the best way and to be able to form the family we have been planning. I love you”he stated in front of everyone present, as seen in some Instagram stories.

Are Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco going through a bad time?

For some days now, there has been speculation that Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco would be going through a crisis as a couple. For this reason, the businesswoman herself decided to respond to the rumors, even that they had ended their relationship.

“That? Where do they get that from? I have not declared anything like that, at what point have we said something like that?“, declared the showbiz figure to the newspaper Trome.

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Melissa Klug

Did Samahara Lobatón not go to Melissa Klug’s baby shower?

The baby shower celebration Melissa Klug it was given in style. The daughters of ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ were present; However, the influencer Samahara Lobatón was one of those absent on that special night. After this, some users believe that Abel Lobatón’s daughter would have distanced herself from the businesswoman.