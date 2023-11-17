Jesús Barco and his tender gesture with Gianella Marquina, Melissa Klug’s first-born daughter, on her birthday

Jesus Boat and Melissa Klug They await the arrival of their daughter, who could be born at any time. In recent weeks, the couple has dedicated their attention to preparing the space where their little girl will live and they show it on their social networks. They are very excited to meet their baby and welcome him into the world. However, they took time to pay tribute to Gianella MarquinaMelissa Klug’s first daughter, on her birthday.

What gesture did Jesús Barco have with Gianella Marquina?

He Sport Boys del Callao midfielderwho demonstrated to have a good relationship with all the children of his partner, Melissa Klug, made time in his daily work to greet in a special way Gianella Marquina for his birthday. He dedicated an emotional message to her on her Instagram account: “Happy birthday, Giane, enjoy your day to the fullest, may God bless you and may all your goals be fulfilled. You deserve it.” The footballer accompanied his text with a heart and a party symbol, denoting joy and enthusiasm.

Jesús Barco greeted Gianella Marquina. Photo: Instagram

Meanwhile, Gianella responded to the soccer player: “I love you very much, Yisus (Jesús). Thank you for being part of this beautiful family and putting up with us all.”

What did Melissa Klug say to Gianella Marquina?

Melissa Klug remembered with nostalgia the birth of her first daughter, Gianella Marquina, on her birthday. The businesswoman also decided to make a postcard on social media and was moved by her dedication. “Happy birthday to my firstborn, my princess and first love, I want to wish you infinite wonderful things for your life. I am so proud to see the woman you have become. “You have a huge and kind heart,” she told him via Instagram.

Melissa Klug congratulates Gianella Marquina. Photo: Instagram

Did Samahara Lobatón fight with her sisters?

As could be seen in the stories of Gianella MarquinaSamahara Lobatón was the big absentee from the party. However, Youna’s ex-partner did dedicate an emotional letter to her through Instagram. It cannot be determined that Samahara argued with her sisters, but it can be noted that they have distanced themselves from Samahara’s new life.

