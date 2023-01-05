Jesus Angulo broke the silence about his departure from Club Deportivo Guadalajara, the new Club León footballer from the Clausura 2023 tournament revealed that he was left wanting to win titles with Rebaño Sagrado, however, he recognized the role of Panzas Verdes in tournaments where they have been protagonists.
“I’ve felt very comfortable with the team, it’s a great group. I left Chivas a little sad, due to the fact that I couldn’t give the team what it wanted. Some championship or fighting for important things. That’s why I’m leaving sad , but I still arrive at a big club, where I will fight for championships”
– Jesus Angulo.
Jesus Angulo He revealed that it was not in his plans to leave the rojiblanco team, at least that the club had let him know. But before negotiating with Pachuca for Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman, he was the one sacrificed. However, he is happy to come to an institution like the emeralds.
“I understood that I was not going to leave Chivas. At the beginning those were the plans, but in the end the negotiation takes place, that the Chivas decided to enter the exchange. They are things that are respected and as I said, I come to a team that in recent years has been fighting for important things”, he assured.
The emerald team will debut in the Clausura 2023 tournament this Friday, January 6 at 9:10 p.m. on Matchday 1 against Mazatlán FC on their visit to the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’.
