Cruz Azul continues to move in the winter market in search of closing its squad for Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. The Celeste Machine incorporated interesting elements such as Carlos Rodríguez and Uriel Antuna, but other key players such as Jonathan Rodríguez, Yoshimar Yotún, Orbelín Pineda and, more recently, Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández, left the institution. In this sense, the board of the Celeste Machine seeks to incorporate at least two more players before the transfer window expires.
According to the latest reports, the cement team would be very interested in adding another Chivas de Guadalajara player to its ranks. In addition to Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, Cruz Azul would seek the signing of Jesús Ricardo Angulo. “Canelo” is a constant player with the Sacred Flock and can play as a winger and interior player. According to this information, the rojiblancos would be willing to release the 24-year-old footballer if the offer is very good.
The Transfermarkt portal indicates that the approximate value of Jesús Angulo’s letter is three million euros, which is equivalent to 3.30 million dollars. The Chivas board will surely ask for a higher figure than this estimate. ‘Canelo’ has played 147 minutes spread over three games in Clausura 2022. If the negotiations advance, the Machine would be close to incorporating another player who won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Machine is still looking for players a few days before the transfer market closes. Cruz Azul was very close to hiring Chilean striker Iván Morales, but the operation fell through due to contractual discrepancies. Previously the team sought the signing of Cristian Pavón, but could not reach an agreement with Boca Juniors to add the winger to their ranks.
