Of the reinforcements from the Ricardo Peláez era, only two remain within Chivas, Cristian Calderón and ‘Canelo’ Jesús Angulo, the latter being by far the only player in the historic investment of 50 million dollars who can say that he has paid off correctly with the Verde Valle set.
Jesús is a footballer who has a lot of talent in his left leg, capable of playing on any of the wings or behind the center forward, winner of the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 and an important piece for Leaño’s scheme, however, since the MLS, an old acquaintance of the player wishes to sign him for this same market.
According to information from As Mexico, Óscar Pareja, current coach of Orlando City in the MLS and who directed Jesús in Xolos de Tijuana, would have asked the board of directors of the club in the south of the United States to sign the Mexican offensive player, since he is a player to your liking. At the moment there is no offer for ‘Canelo’, although it is expected that in the next few days the rapprochements may begin, as Pareja presses with Orlando’s team to add ‘Canelo’ to the project.
