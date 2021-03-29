After a few years since they last shared the screen, Jesus Alzamora and Cristian Rivero could meet again at work very soon. This was explained by the former television host through his Instagram account, in which he revealed that he has plans to specify with his colleague.

The interviewer, who has a successful interview space that he broadcasts on YouTube, decided to answer the questions of his thousands of followers on the platform. One of the users asked him if he has any projects with the current presenter of I am.

The response the influencer gave surprised many of his fans, who dream of seeing him on the small screen again. As he indicated, he has a plan that he must consult with his colleague and that he is still waiting for Cristian Rivero’s agenda to be vacated.

“There is an idea, but I keep waiting for it to be released to go to lunch and shape it. He is a busy man and he uses WhatsApp on his saint’s day no more, ”Jesús Alzamora wrote, mentioning his friend.

The former Latina figure did not reveal details about the project she mentioned on Instagram, nor if it is about content for television or digital platforms. As it is remembered, he was fired from Latina hours before undergoing surgery.

Jesús Alzamora tells about his next work projects

Through his Instagram account, the influencer explained to his followers the plans he has for this 2021. Jesús Alzamora surprised his thousands of followers by revealing that he has planned to venture into production.

One of his fans asked him about the facets he wants to do in the coming months. “Produce digital cooking, travel, conversation programs. Write my fourth book ”, was the response of María Paz González-Vigil’s husband.

