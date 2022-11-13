Driver Jesus Alzamora He used his social networks to greet his wife, María Paz Gonzales-Vigil, on her birthday. The well-known magician dedicated tender words on his Instagram account to the mother of his two children.

“You are the reason I have the family I always wanted. have, and never thought I could manage, and If I can do it, it’s only thanks to you ”, Says the dedication he shared along with photos of their relationship.

Jesús Alzamora was a reporter for the Plus TV program “Polizontes”. Photo: capture/ Instagram/ Jesús Alzamora

From very early Jesus Alzamora He published stories on his Instagram account, in which it is seen how he accompanies his wife on her day. The couple is happy about the new stage of parenthood they are experiencing.

“Happy day, how beautiful” he says while recording Maria Paz in the company of her latest baby. In addition, the ex-host of “Yo soy” will accompany her to spend a sporting moment in the gym. They also failed to mention the triumph of Alianza Lima, a team they are fans of.

Jesús Alzamora and María Paz became parents for the second time

Last September 22, Jesus Alzamora and Maria Paz Gonzales-Vigil They were parents again with the arrival of their second child. On her Instagram account, she shared the emotional moment and posed for a photo with the newborn, Lorenzo.

“It was worth all the effort! 3,300 kilos of pure love and good health”, wrote the emotional actor. In this way, he announced that his little one is in good health after childbirth.