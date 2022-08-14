Jesus Alzamora He said that he had faced situations in which he was told that he could not do something. She even separated him based on racial criteria, according to what he said in an interview with the actress. Mere of the Rose for the YouTube channel Confesiones a la Brasa, premiered last Thursday, August 11.

Was Jesus Alzamora set apart for being white?

As part of the conversation, Jesús Alzamora explained why on his social networks he has the slogan “if they don’t give you the opportunity, create them yourself.”

“Sometimes we are in a position of perennial victim instead of taking charge and being responsible,” he said, exemplifying it by recounting how he was pushed aside as a child.

“I have the memory of when I played soccer and the coach told me: ‘You can’t play this sport because you’re white,’ he narrated. In response, he chose to give his best “to show that he could.”

Jesús Alzamora: “I can do whatever I want”

At another point, Jesús Alzamora reported that his father told him that if he was not a lawyer, he would not be successful. Guided by this, he finished his law degree at the University of Lima and has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. However, he was known in his early days in the entertainment world for his role as a magician and illusionist.

He also listed other situations in which he was told that he could not do this or that thing, such as acting, because he had bad diction. After overcoming this impediment I can be part of the series “My name is not Natacha”“There is room at the bottom” and “The Vilchez”.

On another occasion he was told that he could not go from acting to driving. However, he proved the opposite by being the presenter of “Stowaways” in 2011 and later host of “Peru has talent”, “I am”, “The kings of playback”among other productions.

Finally, they also told him that if he worked on television he couldn’t do YouTube. Despite that, she opened his channel, in which he presents his interview space “Language” and has 301,000 subscribers.