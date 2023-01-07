Jesus Alzamora returns to TV through the front door. Last Friday, January 6, Latina announced the premiere of the sixth season of the singing reality show “La voz Perú” and drew attention to the return of the presenter to the small screen after several years, who will be in charge of conducting the contest. To the surprise of all the followers, he will not be alone, but accompanied by his wife Maria Paz Gonzales-Vigil.

“The voice Peru” returns this 2023

At the gates of 2023, it was confirmed that on January 16 the program “La Voz Perú” will premiere its sixth season on the Latina signal. The news has attracted attention because it will mean the return of the magician Jesús Alzamora to the channel, after several years.

The presenter already has experience conducting various programs in Latin America. However, his departure from TV occurred in the midst of a controversy, because in 2019 Jesús Alzamora himself recounted that He was fired from the channel hours before entering the operating room for an operation. On that occasion, he assured that he did not hold any grudges for what happened.

Now, the influencer is also getting ready to return to the small screen and will be in charge of conducting the program. On this occasion, he will not be alone, as he will have important company: his wife, María Paz Gonzáles-Vigil.

Jesus Alzamora is married to Maria Paz Gonzáles-Vigil. Photo: Instagram Jesus Alzamora

Who will be the coaches of “La voz Perú”?

In the new season of “The voice Peru”, the coaches will once again be the singers Eva Ayllón, Raúl Romero and Maricarmen Marín. Another surprise is the entrance of the singer Mauricio Mesones who will come to the television space to contribute with his musical knowledge.

In its sixth edition, the space promises to have a more Peruvian touch, highlighting different styles of music. Likewise, the great premiere would coincide with the end of the first season of “The voice generations”.