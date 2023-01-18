Jesús Alzamora returned to national television with a new season of “Laz voz Perú” by latin. After spending several years in Youtube, the presenter returns to the small screen, but he did not do it alone. his wife, Maria Paz Gonzales-Vigil accompanies him in conducting the well-known singing contest program. After that, the couple joins the short list of spouses who have hosted an open signal program.

How old is Jesús Alzamora and how many years apart is he with María Paz Gonzáles-Vigil?

The brand new couple who hosts “The Voice” have been married for five years. Regarding age, the charismatic host of the program “La lengua” has 37 calendars, while María Paz Gonzáles-Vigil is currently 39 years old. In response to the question, the popular couple are 2 years apart.

How was the debut of ‘Pazita’ hosting “La voz”?

In addition to Jesús Alzamora, the brand new addition for this season of “La voz Perú” is called María Paz Gonzáles-Vigil, the renowned model and now youtuber returns to national television after her time on the well-remembered program “Polizontes”. In said space she met the one who until now has been her husband and a double of her in conducting the most important singing contest in the country.

What are the hours of “La voz Perú 2023″?

This new season presents various changes, such as the broadcast schedule. As can be seen in its first broadcast “La voz Perú 2023” will start at 8:00 p.m.