Jesus Alzamoraremembered for his work as a presenter of television programs such as “I am” and “La voz Perú”, has been married to María Paz Gonzales-Vigil since 2018. The couple currently has two children, the youngest was born in September 2022.

The also actor does not miss any opportunity to express to his wife how much he loves her. He knows how the duo met. Also, what does the mother of her children, María Paz, dedicate her days to?

How did Jesús Alzamora meet his wife María Gonzales-Vigil?

Jesús Alzamora met his wife María Gonzales-Vigil due to her performance as host and interviewer of the Polizontes program. He was in charge of attending social events to ask pleasant questions to the attendees.

Jesús Alzamora met his wife when he was driving “Polizontes”. Photo: LR Composition/YouTube Shot/Instagram Shot

Thus, in 2012, during the closing of the Lima Film Festival, he had a brief conversation with María Gonzales-Vigil. The initial chemistry was unique and the two became inseparable.

The also actor gave more details of that first time they met. In an interview for the Magaly Medina program, he confessed that he obtained his wife’s number in a peculiar way.

“The cameraman just wanted to make some videos and he told me ‘ask María Paz for her phone number’ and obviously I asked her. She thought that she was giving the phone to the cameraman, but she was giving it to me,” she revealed.

That was the starting point to start their romance. In 2016 they had their first baby, Vicente. They have been married for four years, as they got married in 2018.

What does María Paz Gonzales-Vigil, wife of Jesús Alzamora, do for a living?

María Paz Gonzáles-Vigil is a model by profession. In addition, due to the performance of her husband, she has also decided little by little to venture into conducting interview spaces. At the same time, she is in charge of caring for her two little ones.

Currently, he actively collaborates in the podcast “La lengua” that he has together with Jesús Alzamora. Likewise, through his social networks, he is in charge of some other brand promotion, since he is also an influencer.