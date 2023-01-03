The renowned TV host Jesus Alzamora and his partner María Paz Gonzáles-Vigil became parents for the second time a few months ago. In this context, the writer also revealed in a recent video posted on his YouTube channel that he will undergo a vasectomy; however, his wife still wants to have another descendant. “With me you will no longer have children, I will have a vasectomy. It is a decision made, ”he mentioned.

In the program “La lengua”, María Paz Gonzáles-Vigil said that she could get pregnant for the third time, but, she clarified, that the actor does not want to have more children. During the talk, the driver asked: “Do you want to have more children? (…) Don’t be abusive, with everything we’ve been through, do you think that children support themselves? The weather… the food, the insurance.”

María Paz Gonzáles-Vigil would like to have a third child

Given this, María Paz Gonzáles-Vigil replied to Jesús that age is not an impediment to being a mother again: “If my grandmother had her seventh daughter at 48, I still have 10 years left to have one more.”

Later, Alzamora said that he would undergo a vasectomy operation.

What does the wife of Jesús Alzamora do?

María Paz Gonzáles-Vigil is a model by profession, but she has also excelled in driving alongside Jesús in the podcast “La lengua”. In the same way, she is also active on social networks with her followers and is considered an influencer.