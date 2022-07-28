Jesus Alzamora and Maria Paz Gonzales-Vigil They are one of the most stable couples that has been born in the Peruvian show business. In April of this year, the duo announced that they would enlarge their family by announcing the arrival of their second descendant, which was a surprise for locals and strangers.

Since then, both have shown their great enthusiasm for the new member who will join their son Vicente. For this reason, the model decided to have a photo shoot showing off her advanced stage of pregnancy.

The tender message of Jesús Alzamora to María Paz

María Paz was in profile and she was wearing unbuttoned yellow pants that revealed her six-month-old belly. She was also holding a bouquet of flowers that covered her chest.

It was Jesús Alzamora who posted, on July 26, a snapshot of his partner’s artistic photo session and took advantage of his publication to dedicate an emotional message to the mother of his children.

“ My beautiful wife generating life. Lorenzo is coming ”, wrote the ex-driver of Latina next to the postcard.

María Paz Gonzáles had a photo shoot showing off her pregnancy. Photo: Jesus Alzamora/Instagram

María Paz and Jesús Alzamora had fertility problems

In one of the chapters of the virtual program “La Lengua”, hosted by Jesús Alzamora, the married couple explained the difficult situation they had to go through due to fertility problems. Alzamora reported that they followed a treatment that lasted several months.

“Fertility treatment involves a huge sacrifice for the family, but above all for my wife, for the woman, of the person who is going to carry that life that for some reason was making it difficult to come. She is a champion, ”said the driver.

What will the name of the second son of Jesús Alzamora and María Paz be?

In a new episode of his streaming program “La Lengua”, Jesús Alzamora told his audience details of his wife’s second pregnancy. It was María Paz Gonzáles who revealed that her baby was a boy and moments later, she said what the name of her descendant would be.

“The name is beautiful, I love it, don’t copy it, lie. Well, we love the name Lorenzo, in fact, it’s already Lorenzo (…) Lorenzo and Vicente, I love how it sounds and I’m too excited, “said María Paz.

Jesús Alzamora reacts to his love story with María Paz

A video of how the romance between Jesús Alzamora and María Paz Gonzáles-Vigil began went viral on the TikTok platform. The couple’s love story arose from the fact that Alzamora worked as a host in a television space and when he went to events, he coincided with her model and interviewed her.