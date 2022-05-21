THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, May 21, 2022, 1:56 p.m.



Jesús Álvarez Molina, a student at the Castillo Puche Secondary Education Institute in Yecla, was runner-up in the national contest for wood and furniture training cycles, which was held this Friday at the Virgen de las Nieves Secondary School in Granada under the organization of Profemadera (Association of Vocational Training Teachers of the Wood, Furniture and Cork family).

This contest was attended by the students Jesús Álvarez Molina and Victor Soriano Diaz, belonging to the FP cycles of Wood, Furniture and Cork, which are taught at the Yecla center. In addition, they were accompanied by professors Franciso Garcia Palao and Antonio Vidal Azorin. In this edition, 30 VET students from Wood, Furniture and Cork from 14 autonomous communities participated, as well as guests from Hungary and Denmark.

The test consisted of making a solid beech wood stoving jack, made up of four pieces. The difficulty is adjusting it in such a way that it works, so the students enlisted the help of Bosch Professional Tools and Accessories. The project was designed and proposed by Ramón Cayuelas, and obtained the majority of online votes to be selected.

For the awarding of the prizes, the jury valued the accuracy of the measurements, the adjustments, the framing, the finish and the time used for its execution. The contest is aimed at students from non-university centers that provide Professional Training in the Wood and Furniture family. This is the second time that Castillo Puche has won second place, which it already achieved in the seventh edition, held in Pamplona.