They look to the future, despite having a complicated game. The Colombian National Team finalizes details for the tough game against Brazil this Thursday for the 2026 World Cup qualifier. However, we are not only thinking about the green and yellow, but also about the preparation for the 2024 Copa América.

It may be of interest to you: Video | Luis Díaz receives a special gift from the National Team: ‘For the cold of Liverpool’

This Thursday, in the anteroom of the Colombian National Team match at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, the president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), Ramón Jesurún, spoke in an interview with The FM about the tough match against Brazil.

Also: Brazil: the historical ‘coconut’ of the Colombian National Team in the qualifying round

Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation.

“Colombia can beat Brazil, with or without Neymar, if you remember, in the last Copa América they were beating them, but that unfortunate play by the referee deprived us of that joy. We can go one on one with them and we can move the game forward. It is a shame that Neymar is not there, even so they have a great team and he is a difficult opponent to face,” he stated.

Colombia will play in Europe for the Fifa date in March

I don’t want to say the names of the rivals we will face in March, but they are internationally recognized

The most surprising confession the manager made was when he confirmed that The Colombian National Team will travel to Europe in March to play two international friendlies, although there are no rivals, if they want to face teams from the old continent as part of the preparation for the Copa América.

“This does not stop, in December, but with domestic players who do not have the obligation, we have the two games against Venezuela and Mexico, while in March we have the possibility of going to Europe to face two rivals from there, we are finalizing some procedures (…) I don’t want to say the names of the rivals we will face in March, but they are internationally recognized,” explained the president of the FCF.

Read here: Colombia vs. Brazil: enlarged, like suede shoes (Meluk tells him)

The Colombian National Team carried out its training. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

During Lorenzo’s process, the National Team has had what people asked for, a replacement of players and a compact group of young and experienced players.

Finally, he spoke about the work that Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo is doing at the head of the national team and he sent a ‘stick’ to the critics of the process that is being carried out.

“There are many sectors that people do not delve into, the National Team has had during Lorenzo’s process what people asked for, replacement of players and a compact of young and experienced players, that is part of a selection process that generates stability. In this way, an identity is generated that little by little is consolidated and we are facing the most difficult tie in the world, here we go, the group is realistic and aware of what today’s game and the next game against Paraguay are,” Ramón concluded. Jesurún before the knockout game.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO