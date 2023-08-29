More than 1,600 students from the Universidad Centro-Americana (UCA), which was linked to the Society of Jesus and was confiscated this month by the Nicaraguan dictatorship, applied in one week for vacancies in Jesuit universities located in other Central American countries.

Enrollment requests were made at Universities Simeón Cañas and UCA, both in El Salvador, and Rafael Landívar, in Guatemala, members of the Association of Universities Entrusted to the Society of Jesus in Latin America (Ausjal), a network of 30 Jesuit universities.

The number of transfer requests was disclosed by the rector of the UCA in El Salvador, Father Andreu Oliva, in an interview with the Nicaraguan newspaper Confidencial. He stated that institutions “are classifying and asking for individual data from all students”, but stated that “there are difficulties in serving them quickly”.

This month, the Daniel Ortega dictatorship confiscated the UCA alleging that the university harbored “terrorism” actions, which was denied by the institution’s management. Days later, the Sandinista dictatorship canceled the legal status of the Society of Jesus Association of Nicaragua.

In an interview with Confidencial, Oliva answered in the affirmative when asked if the Sandinista persecution of the Nicaraguan UCA could be compared to the terrorist attack in 1989 against the homonymous institution in El Salvador, when an army commando killed the rector Ignacio Ellacuría and several Jesuits and lay people at the university. .

“Today, bombs are not used, perhaps, nor murders, but in the same way a university is destroyed, as was the case of the UCA in Nicaragua, because, by confiscating its assets and prohibiting it from continuing to carry out its educational work, the objective of ending the university was achieved”, said the dean.

“Which was not done in El Salvador, because, despite the many years of threats and the murder of six of its most important leaders, the university managed to move forward and remained faithful to that legacy of the martyrs”, he added. the priest.