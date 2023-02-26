The American actress talks about her character in the Universal TV medical drama ‘Chicago Med.’

In season 8 of the Universal TV series ‘Chicago Med’ (Monday, 9 pm), Dr. Hannah Asher is struggling to re-establish the respect of her colleagues as she recovers from her heroin addiction. In addition, she begins a new stage in her relationship with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuus). “Obviously, they are on a new journey and no matter what it becomes for each other, there is no way back. We are going to see many changes because they decided to start from scratch”, says the actress with whom we spoke through Zoom.

—How was your preparation to play Dr. Asher, taking into account that she is addicted to heroin?

I think the hardest part of that was breaking down the stereotypes that I had in my mind and thought I knew about addiction. I was very scared, I didn’t want to misrepresent Hannah’s face, I wanted to do her justice and incorporate addiction into the story we had. I did a lot of research, I talked to a lot of people in recovery, people in my life who were addicted to form my ideas about Hannah and what addiction was like for her.

Have you had any close experience with drugs with a family member or friend?

—I have had people in my life that have been affected, either them as addicts or supporting people who have been. I think more deal with it on a daily basis and even when it comes to addiction or emotional things. Everyone can feel identified in some way.

—What is the learning that Hannah leaves at this point in her life in which she is in recovery?

—One of the things I remember about Hannah at the beginning of the season is that she is fighting for her place and for people to listen to her as a doctor and respect her, she is constantly fighting for the person she is now compared to what she was. before. With addiction you’re never addicted in different stages, but what you’re going to see from her is that she’s working on a recovery program and she’s coming from a place of honesty and courage. She’s not hiding anymore. And I see that there are very cool ways of interacting with others doctors and patients.

—Like the themes of the apocalypse or zombies, why do you think medical dramas have such an audience and what makes ‘Chicago Med’ different?

—I think that this element that when something happens to the body, it is something that we can all identify with, are things that could happen to us. We are human beings looking for answers to those things. I don’t know why we’re all in love with this, but I do know why I am: I’m obsessed with surgeries, I find them fascinating. I think it’s education about your body and alerts about what could happen to you. There is a lot of knowledge. It creates drama and unity, it’s like endless entertainment.

—Did you have a favorite medical series before?

—Yes, ‘ER’, the original with George Clooney; he thought how amazing it was to show a version of the medical world. He also loved ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

—How much has Jessy Schram grown since ‘Drake & Josh’?

—It was the first show of my life, my first job in Hollywood, and I hope I have evolved 10 times. I’ve learned a lot since then, but what has stayed the same is that I’m still in love with the set. I still feel excited to go in and perform.