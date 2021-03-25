This Wednesday, March 24 – the day of the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the 1976 Coup d’Etat – had a bizarre background as a political debate of ideas: a cross between Cristina Kirchner and Patricia Bullrich who mutually disqualified themselves by comparing themselves with fantasy characters from fiction: Jessie from Toy Story and Maleficent.

As unusual as it is read: early, from Las Flores, Cristina started it. The vice president of the Nation first referred to the head of the PRO as Jessie -character from the animated movie Toy Story-.

Is about a cowgirl’s doll that comes to life. He did so in reference to a participation by Patricia Bullrich in a celebration of July 4 at the United States Embassy. in 2019. The then Minister of Security was photographed with a matching hat.

“Do not confuse peach with fluff. With those who declare the free and republican world and the 4th of July they are going to celebrate the Independence of the United States. Someone dressed as a cowgirl, it looks like Jessie, the one from Toy Story, but the one from Toy Story she is much nicerMy granddaughter has it and she is much better, “declared the former president.

In the evening, came Bullrich’s answer, interviewed in TN: “First we are going to make a kind of comparison. If I am Jésica (sic) the cowgirl from Toy Story -which my grandchildren also have- she is maleficent, the empress of evil. We can make a character game. “

He continued: “On the other hand, I am going to correct the president,” as the announcer told him. I was dressed as a gaucho that day, as I always dress, every time I go to a place where one has to wear a gaucho costume. I’m going as a gaucho, not as a cowgirl, but it does not matter”.

Maleficent is a character that originally appeared in the film Sleeping Beauty. She was a malevolent witch. In 2014, Disney adapted the story and launched a saga about that character, starring Angelina Jolie.

There it is revealed that, in reality, Maleficent was a fairy who had lost her wings and, despite some curse that he imposed, was in essence a kind being.

The day was covered with an inexplicable patina of children’s stories from early on. It was precisely Cristina who vindicated the fantasy factory mecca at the ceremony this Wednesday: “We do not have ideological blinders, Nestor loved Disney,” he said.

Two strong women in politics tried to disqualify themselves with childish characters, who turned out to be essentially good. There is no moral in this story. Single script flaws.

