England.- The celebrations for Jessica Fleming continue to be the order of the day, this weekend the Canadian had her 50th participation with the jersey of the Women’s Chelsea where he faced the Arsenal team, although to his bad luck he could not do much to break the goalless tie and the duel ended with nothing for anyone, it was only anecdotal for his special moment.

Jessie Fleming, who a couple of years ago came to the English team little by little, has earned the total respect of the fans of the blue team who already chant her name and recognize her in each of the participations. Not for nothing in previous matches she won the award as one of the best players of the match over other teammates who are also the stars in the club that is the best in this 2022.

through the account of Twitter of Women’s Chelsea, it was announced that Jessie Fleming played her 50th game with 17 on her back, “50 appearances with Jessie Fleming’s Chelsea. Congratulations Jessie”, was the message shared by the club, in addition to adding an image where he appears with the uniforms with which he has played since his arrival.

Jessie Fleming has reached her first 50 appearances for Chelsea | Photo: Chelsea Women’s Twitter

In the last year for Jessie Fleming it has only been recognition and great performances, her arrival at Chelsea came at her best moment, she went on to win the Gold Medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, chosen as the best Canadian player in in 2021 and now she has become one of the nominees for the Concacaf Awards where she is still in the fight with 5 other players from the confederation.

The midfielder came to the English team thanks to the football program of the University of California, that was his first professional contract that linked him to the team until the summer of 2023, so the following year his contract ends but it can be extended. So far this season Jessie Fleming has been in 13 games as a starter and coming on as a substitute, she has scored 3 goals and already provided 2 assists, the 23-year-old soccer player continues to grow to be one of the most outstanding in her country.