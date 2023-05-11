Murder in Torremaggiore, Jessica Malaj’s mother met her youngest son and asked to see the body of her 16-year-old daughter

Yesterday was a very important day for the crimes that took place in Torremaggiore. The mother of Jessica Malaj she had the opportunity to hug her son again while he was in the hospital, but she could not be alone with him, as she wished.

Furthermore, the father of the family who made this extreme gesture also presented himself in front of the Gip to explain the reasons that led him to take the life of his 16-year-old daughter and the neighbor Massimo De Santis.

It was the night between Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 April. The family of Albanian origins was all in their home which is located in Torremaggiorein the province of Foggia.

According to Father Taulant’s account, he and his wife had just gone to bed. When the woman started to chat on the phone with someone. The moment he checked, he discovered that the person in question was just the neighbor, Massimo De Santis.

So taken by anger, he went down to the building and waited for the man would return home from the bar he ran. With a weapon found in the kitchen, she has it hit with about 20 slashing.

Afterwards, he returned to his apartment again and was hurled against his wife. However, her daughter Jessica, to try to defend her mother, got in the way of her and unfortunately she has lost my life at the hand of his father.

The meeting between Jessica Malaj’s mother and her son Leonardo

The man shot a video, in which she screamed and intended to find her youngest son. The uncle arrived at the house and found him hiding behind the sofa.

Mother Tefta is now in the hospital and immediately asked to be able to see son Leonard. Yesterday the meeting took place between the two. The aunt took him to the hospital and the woman when she saw him, she has him embraced and burst into tears.

They were not able to be alone, as their mother wished. In addition, Tefta also asked to see the body of her daughter Jessica, who sadly lost her life trying to defend her.