Mother says young man received hate messages after posting false information and took his own life; lawyer talks about moral damages

Jéssica Vitória Canedo's family wants to frame the gossip page I shocked in various crimes. These include defamation, moral damages and possible fraudulent content. The information was given by Ezequiel Souza, the family's lawyer, in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Saturday (Dec 30, 2023).

According to Inês de Oliveira, mother of Jéssica, the 22-year-old took his own life on December 22 after taking a high dosage of medication. She started receiving messages with criticism and attacks after the post I shocked with a supposed romantic conversation between her and the artist Whindersson Nunes. The 2 denied that they knew each other.

“Several pieces of evidence are being collected so that the page is included in the crime of defamation, provided for in article 139 of the Penal Code and applies to false content propagated on or outside the internet.”, said Jessica’s family lawyer.

“Furthermore, if it is found that the profile made and maintained the post after becoming aware that it was false or untrue content, they also fall under the crime provided for in article 171, as it would fall under the dissemination of 'fraudulent content'”, he added.

Delegate Felipe Monteiro, from the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, said that the page is being investigated on suspicion of inducing suicide. According to him, other platforms that published false news about Jéssica's conversation with the artist are also being heard.

The administrator of I shockedRaphael Souza, was heard by the MG Civil Police last Thursday (Dec 28). In statementthe page says he “presented facts and documents” for “elucidate the episode and give the real dimension of 'Choquei''s role in the case”.

Ezequiel Souza said that the ongoing investigation does not prevent the I shocked be framed for other crimes.

“Since the conduct of the profiles contributed to Jéssica's early departure, whether by publishing and disseminating false content involving the young woman, or by failing to publicly retract and/or remove the content, it is possible to consider a conviction for moral damages”, he declared.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

how it started – The I shocked shared on his networks what was supposed to be a romantic conversation between the artist Whindersson Nunes and a young woman called Jéssica Vitória Canedo, aged 22; the 2 denied that they knew each other;

– The shared on his networks what was supposed to be a romantic conversation between the artist Whindersson Nunes and a young woman called Jéssica Vitória Canedo, aged 22; the 2 denied that they knew each other; reach of I shocked – the gossip page has 6.7 million followers on X and another 20.6 million followers on Instagram ;

– the gossip page has 6.7 million followers on X and another 20.6 million followers on ; repercussion – Jéssica started receiving messages with criticism and attacks after the post from the I shocked ;

– Jéssica started receiving messages with criticism and attacks after the from the ; impact on the family – Jéssica’s mother and Jéssica herself used their social media profiles to ask for the content to be deleted; the administrator of I shocked Raphael Souza, ironized the post of the young woman and called the text “ Enem writing ”;

– Jéssica’s mother and Jéssica herself used their social media profiles to ask for the content to be deleted; the administrator of Raphael Souza, ironized the of the young woman and called the text “ ”; death – according to Inês de Oliveira, mother of Jéssica, the young took his own life on December 22 after taking a high dosage of medication.

