American actress Jessica Walter, remembered for her participation in the series Arrested development, died at the age of 80 while sleeping at his home in New York (United States) on Wednesday, March 24. This was announced by the artist’s daughter to the Deadline portal.

“It is with great pain that I confirm the passing of my beloved mother,” he said. “His greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others. While her legacy will live on through her work, many will also remember her for her wit and joie de vivre, ”Brooke Bowman added in the statement.

Jessica Walter reached her highest level of popularity when playing the role of Lucille bluth in Arrested development, production available on Netflix. Thanks to this character, the actress received an Emmy nomination in 2005 and two for the Screen Actors Guild Award.

The artist also voiced the character Malory Archer in the animated series. Archer from FXX and had a guest appearance on American Housewife.

Jessica Walter’s artistic career

In addition to participating in Arrested development and Archer, Jessica Walter He worked on other productions, including the films Grand Prix (1996) and Play Misty for me (1971), in which Clint Eastwood made his debut as a film director, and the television shows Trapper John MD and Streets of San Francisco. Walter also became an Emmy winner for her starring role on the NBC series Amy Prentiss, in which she played a police detective whose career was in rapid decline.

Hollywood latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.