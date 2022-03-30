Jessica Selassié and Alex Belli ever closer? Here are the words of the winner about the future meeting that she will have with the well-known actor

Jessica Selassié with Alex Belli thus unleashing a completely unexpected new gossip. She, winner of the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip, in recent days she confessed to having seen the well-known actor for a completely ‘secret’ project.

Since the Ethiopian princess finished her experience in reality TV, a new career has begun with interviews, shootings and many new ones hosted on TV. It is Jessica during the various direct Instagram she has repeatedly stressed the great work commitments she got once out of the GF Vip.

It is she who emphasizes how much her participation in the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini changed her life in a positive way. Her way of doing, her character but above all her education have rewarded her bringing her to the podium of the sixth edition.

Despite this, in recent days the same Jessica Selassié revealed to see each other in the future with Alex Belli sparking gossip. Once again the well-known actor has left some buddi about a possible approach to the Ethiopian princess, driving all social media users crazy.

Jessica Selassié with Alex Belli: “I’m happy, we couldn’t wait”

In the course of some Instagram direct, the winner confirmed the many commitments obtained after the end of Big Brother Vip. It is precisely that more than once he stated: “These are super hectic days. I have a thousand commitments between Milan, Naples and Rome, above all photographic services. So I’m always around a lot and hardly sleep. Anyway, it’s all new and all beautiful ”.

Jessica Selassié also announced a special collaboration with Alex Belli. The influencer, in fact, soon underlined a meeting with the well-known actor for some photo shoots: “Obviously I will see Alex Belli again. He and I have already planned an individual and also a group shooting for all of us three sisters. So it will be super crazy and we can’t wait to do it ”.

In her direct Instagram, the young winner denied any kind of approach to Alex Belli from a sentimental point of view. In fact, between them, there is simply a beautiful friendship that is continuing even outside the world Big Brother Vip.