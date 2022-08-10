Jessica Selassié finds the unedited photo of her published, but not by her. That’s who it was

The last edition of the GF Vip was a success from all points of view. The tenants of the house most spied on by the Italians created interesting dynamics and managed to keep the audience glued to the TV. To win the game, after interminable months of forced confinement, it was Jessica Selassié.

The Ethiopian princess was distinguished by her calm manner and managed to earn money the love And admiration of very many viewerswho have also begun to follow the events of his private life through social media.

And it is on social media that the winner of the GF Vip asked a question that sparked the curiosity of all those who follow her assiduously. The young Ethiopian boasts thousands of followers on his Instagram and Twitter profile. She loves to share with them the most important moments of her daily life, always showing herself radiant and smiling.

Obviously, Jessica was already very active on social media even before her participation in the GF Vip. But the victory she won ensured her a considerable success. Perhaps precisely for this reason the young woman from that moment on he spends a lot more time on the internet.

But what really made all the fans who have followed her since before her experience on the small screen happy is the fact that Jessica hasn’t changed in the slightest: she remained the girl next door that everyone was used to.

But back to us, as we anticipated Selassié managed to intrigue all her followers with a simple question: “Hello everyone! Can you explain to me how you found a photo of me that I haven’t published anywhere yet? ”.

In fact, yesterday on Twitter it’s been published of fans a photo totally unpublished of the girl while on horseback. Probably the owners of the riding school where Jessica Selassié was took pictures of her, publishing them immediately afterwards, without her knowledge. An innocent gesture which, however, obviously aroused the curiosity of the person directly interested in her.