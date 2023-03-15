Last year, exactly on the evening of March 14, 2022, Jessica Selassie became the winner of the sixth edition of the Big Brother VIP, a year after the victory, the former gieffina wanted to remember that day through a post published on his Instagram profile. Let’s find out all the details together.

Undoubtedly, among the competitors most loved and popular of the sixth edition of Big Brother VIP appears the face by Jessica Selassie. In fact she the latter was one of the most loved protagonists by the Italian public as she reached the the final acknowledging the victory.

On the evening of March 14, 2022 in the Cinecittà studio, Alfonso Signorini communicated theoutcome of the last televote to Jessica and Davide Silvestri. On that occasion, gieffina obtained more than 60% preferences.

One year after the victory the 27-year-old celebrated the anniversary by posting a video on his Instagram profile. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

March 14, 2022 / March 14, 2023. When I think about it, I still can’t believe it.

And I watch these scenes with amazement, as if it were the very first

once …Instead, exactly one year has already passed since this moment

magic that will forever be etched in my heart. All of this

only thanks and exclusively TO YOU. I love you and will always love you.

Your winner.

Jessica Selassie: what is she doing now