Jessica Selassié he is experiencing a moment of crisis in the Cinecittà house. The princess has indeed begun to falter after the entry of Alessandro Basciano who does not seem to be interested in her.

The girl, in these days, tried to get distracted and celebrated her birthday in the house of the Big Brother VIP, right before the festivities he started naming some VIPs outside the house.

In particular it appears that the older sister of princesses know one more than the devil about Michele Morrone. The charming actor was spotted just recently with Belen Rodriguez, but 10 years ago his life was really different:

I greet all my friends from Campo dei Fiori, hello and I miss you so much. I’m fixed there and I know a lot of people who tell me so many anecdotes. For example, there is a famous one who used to hook up in that area. The catchers are the ones who stand in front of the doors of the clubs and who let tourists in.

Jessica Selassié continued explaining what it is: “Throw in, catchers, come on it’s them. In short, in a bar that I frequent in Campo dei Fiori, they had a catcher who is now very well known. – as reported by biccy.it – ​​Oh well I tell you, it dates back to 2009 and it was Michele Morrone who did that job. Yes he was the throws in this bar. I would also see Alessandro making the hook. In any case, yes they say that Michele Morrone did … “

To thwart complaints and controversies, the director took care of it directly and decided to switch off the audio with the girls who continued to gossip about the actor. What was Jessica Selassie referring to?

It seems that in addition to being the catcher, he knew several stories about Michele Morrone. Will it be so !?