After the episode he talked to Miriana trying to understand the reason for those words of Clarissa towards Manila

Clarissa Selassie has been eliminated since Big Brother Vip since a few weeks. But despite the farewell to the Cinecittà house, he is not missing an opportunity to attack some tenants, in particular Manila Nazzaro. From the social Clarissa has defined the former Miss Italy one of the most false contestants in the history of Big Brother. Harsh words that Alfonso Signorini showed in the episode last Monday.

Manila reacted quite badly to those words by bursting into tears. “Reading certain things make me sad. Clarissa was the first to whom I opened my heart, I treated her like a daughter and reading certain things hurt me “ – he said.

After the episode, the sister Jessica Selassie he had the opportunity to reflect on the words said by Clarissa and talked about it with Miriana Trevisan. “You have seen and heard things that we do not know. And that’s why Clarissa did this. Clarissa doesn’t talk nonsense, otherwise she wouldn’t write such a post just to offend people. She was linked to Manila evidently she was very bad enough to write something like that”- the idea that sister Selassie got.

“Clarissa is very right. Tell me your point of view “ – Miriana Trevisan replied. “My point is that Clarissa saw and heard things she didn’t like and said what she thought. Could it have been bad? Well ”- ha added the Selassié.

Miriana is also perplexed and added: “Francesca also said this, so to say”. “Look, you can see everything in the h24” – concluded Jessica Selassie. After Clarissa’s attack in Manila, the house feels a street atmosphere and the house seems to have split even more in two.