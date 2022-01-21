Something happened in the house of the GF VIP that scared the little girl Lulù Selassié. A sudden illness of a Vippo has shaken the tranquility of the roommates. It is not the first time that a competitor has felt bad. This time it happened to the princess Jessica Selassié, causing a strong fright to his sister.

Source GF Vip study

In the last few weeks Jessica is having a hard time, dictated above all by the tensions that have arisen with the other roommates. A strong argument with one of her best friends, Sophie Codegoni, has created quite a few bad moods for the princess. The two Vippone clashed for a common interest. Both are taken from Alexander Basciano, although he is now a steady couple with Codegoni. Jessica dulled her smile and often left room for tears.

A malaise that apparently has backfired, even on a physical level. The most attentive fans have noticed something very anomalous, which caused a strong fright even to Lulu due to her sister’s condition. It was not very clear what the causes of this were malaise that has hit Jessica.

Source GF Vip study

It is speculated that the girl may have inadvertently ingested a food she is allergic to. It all happens mind Lulu she is lying on the bed and sees her sister running past with her hands to her mouth. Manuel Bortuzzo’s girlfriend is jumped out of bed run across behind his sister and try to understand what was happening.

Jessica locks herself in the bathroom and Lulu knocks on the door repeatedly asking for an explanation. It seems that the dangerous situation has passed. However, the dynamics of what happened were not well understood. The important thing is that things quickly settled down.