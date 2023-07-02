European shot put champion Jessica Schilder has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris at the Diamond League competition in Stockholm. The athlete from Volendam hit the ball to 19.03 meters in the rain, well over the required 18.80 meters for a direct ticket to Paris. Athletes can qualify for next year’s Games from Saturday.
Schilder delivered her best distance of this year. She finished second in the competition. The Jamaican Daniel Thomas-Dodd came 1 centimeter further (19.04).
Jorinde van Klinken finished second in the discus throw. She scored 62.96 in her best effort, not far enough for direct Olympic qualification. The limit is 64.50 meters. Van Klinken already reached 67.05 meters in April, but the Olympic qualification process had not yet started.
The Croatian Sandra Perkovic won in Stockholm with a punch of 64.49.
