Jessica Rossi for Tokyo is ready for anything. Today he will receive from President Mattarella the tricolor with which he will parade in the Olympic stadium on 23 July, the day of the Opening Ceremony, next to Elia Viviani, the other blue flag bearer. “I hope they also tell us how to wear it” jokes the 29-year-old queen of shooting, who in Japan will go hunting for the gold she had already won in London and who could compete in the Mixed Team pit with Mauro De Filippis, her husband from whom she is officially separated.