02/28/2025



The statement of the ex -partner of José Luis Ábalos yesterday in the Supreme Court, where he acknowledged having lived for free in an apartment with a rental price of 2,700 euros, as well as having charged two public companies without attending his position at any time or doing anything, he left some “shocking” phrases for the legal sources that witnessed it.

As investigated in the Supreme Court, it would have been the businessman Víctor de Aldama, investigated for allegedly paying illegal commissions to get public contracts, who would have paid for the woman’s floor that maintained a romantic relationship with the former minister, according to her, until November 2019. He continued enjoying, however, of the house until 2022 and was also hired by mediation of Kold Ineco and tragsa. These were some of his statements:

–“In my understanding, ours was a monogamous relationship even if he shared a roof with his family.” The woman argued that both agreed to break because he did not want to divorce, although they continued to see and even traveling together.

–“In November 2019 I told him that if we were not going to live together, each one made his life”









–“We saw each other every week, he couldn’t come to my house and told me to take a floor that I liked.” According to Jessica Rodríguez, it was Ábalos himself who urged him to look for a floor because he shared with other companions.

-“I chose the floor because I was close to Ferraz and my university”

-“Everything that happened to me, Mr. Ábalos knew it.” The politician’s ex -partner said that if Flores arrived home, even if Koldo García brought them, she knew they were from the former minister, who would have made cash deliveries.

–“We made trips every month, I don’t know if 15 or 20”. Rodríguez acknowledged having accompanied Ábalos to official trips and not paying anything during these, but he was the one who took care of.

–«The interview in Ineco was very simple, to meet me. He had a higher degree, studied the race and had knowledge of Office, which was the only thing they needed ». In Ineco, a transport dependent, he worked two years, between 2019 and 2021. In Tragsa, six months between March 2021 and September of that year.

–“In Ineco I only used the computer for the course of occupational hazards that I did when I started and to sign weekly, nothing more”

«He had no interest in work. I was not good to work »he said about the work in Tragsatec, of the tragsa group dependent on the SEPI and whose direction reports to the Ministry of Agriculture

-“I don’t remember where I signed the tragsatec contract.” The sentimental ex -partner of Ábalos did not know how to locate the offices of the company that hired it or describe who called it or where he signed the contract.