Jessica Newton She was invited, this Monday, November 6, to the program ‘Mande qué mande’. After her arrival, the director of Miss Peru gave unknown details about Luciana Fuster’s participation in the Miss Grand International 2023. In this regard, the businesswoman surprised the magazine’s hosts after telling them that our compatriot was almost eliminated from the beauty pageant for this reason. In this note, she knows why the Peruvian model was going to be discarded from the competition and what she had to do with it Patricio Parodi.

What skills will Luciana Fuster need to improve in her reign as Miss Grand?

In conversation with María Pía Copello, Jessica Newton He referred to the new life of Luciana Fuster in Thailand. In this regard, the director of Miss Peru said that our compatriot will have to enhance some skills that she acquired throughout the Miss Grand International, since the organization of that contest is in search of a figure that can have different facets.

“Yesterday I spoke with Luciana and she told me that she has to go dance bachata and sing, because they expect the queen of Miss Grand to animate, sing, dance and be able to sell television products. In other words, they are looking for a star” , he pointed Newton.

Why was Luciana Fuster almost eliminated from Miss Grand International 2023?

Jessica Newton caused surprise after saying that Luciana Fuster She was about to be eliminated from Miss Grand International 2023. In this regard, the Miss Peru businesswoman revealed that the international pageant contacted her and expressed their disagreement with the influencer revealing that she has a romantic relationship with Patricio Parodi.

“(Luciana) was the only miss who dared to tell it openly, and then the directors called me and told me: ‘What a shame, she’s not going to win anymore because she must have hidden it,'” held Newton.