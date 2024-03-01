It was recently known that Olga Zumarán will assume the direction of Miss World Peru. When asked about her plans for the pageant, the model took the opportunity to make a subtle comment about the organization of beauty pageants in our country. It is worth remembering that Jessica Newton organized Miss Grand Peru in the studio of the famous program 'This is war'. The winner of this event, Luciana Fuster, traveled to Indonesia and established herself as the queen of Miss Grand International. Now, Cassandra Sánchez's mother came out to speak out after the actress's statements.

What did Olga Zumarán say about beauty pageants?

Olga Zumarán, Prominent in the field of fashion and beauty pageants, she has reiterated her commitment to transparency and merit in her recent position as director of Miss Peru World. She stressed that they will carry out selection processes in the provinces and will improve various deficiencies that were presented in the contest. Likewise, she promised to dispel any doubts about the fairness of the events, fostering an environment of equality and effort. “Crowns are not sold here“he declared to Trome.

Olga Zumarán leads the presidency of Miss World Peru and other pageants such as Señora Perú and Mister Perú. Photo: LR composition /Mirian Torres-La República

With Zumarán this beauty contest will focus on highlighting the diversity and cultural values ​​of the nation. In addition, the comprehensive beauty and social dedication of the candidates will be evaluated, this will make a difference due to their focus on cultural training and national representation at an international level.

Did Jessica Newton respond to Olga Zumarán?

It is no secret that Olga Zumarán wants to raise the standard of beauty pageants, as she considers it inappropriate and out of place to carry them out on a television show. Faced with these statements, the 'America Today' team reacted and contacted Jessica Newton, who responded to the negative criticism.

“Let her start by improving her platform, which is what she has to focus on. And that's what I would say to everyone, do you want to improve? Improve yourself, advance yourself, don't look at the rest. It doesn't matter if someone does a pageant on a reality set. Before, when the contests were held, when they crowned me, it was in a theater, with a number of people, today there are social networks,” he expressed.

“Today you don't need to set things up like before, things have to adapt to the times. The world has changed and we have to adapt to all the changes, learn and be willing to evolve,” he said in a telephone conversation with the magazine hosted by Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza, Brunella Horna and Edson Dávila.