The first four rounds of the Australian Open women’s draw left some surprises. One of the biggest came in the round of 16, led by the American Jessica Pegula, who beat the Ukrainian 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3 in three sets Elina Svitolina, number five in the world, and entered the top eight of a Grand Slam for the first time. At the age of 26, the 61st in the world ranking is causing a buzz in Melbourne, both for the great level she is showing on the courts, and for her particular personal history.

Unlike many – the vast majority – of her colleagues on the circuit, Pegula does not play tennis for a living or to pay for her career expenses. He does it simply because of his passion for a sport he started playing when he was seven. Is that the American is the heir to a large family fortune, estimated at about 5 billion dollars. His parents Terry and Kim are the owners of the Buffalo Bills, one of the most popular teams in the NFL and a semifinalist from the last championship.

The Pegulas bought the American football franchise in 2014 for about $ 1.4 billion, beating offers from an investment group led by the singer. Jon Bon Jovi and former President Donald Trump. The couple also owns the Buffalo Sabers, who compete in the ice hockey league (NHL), the Buffalo Bandits, a lacrosse team, and other clubs that function as affiliates of the principals.

The Pegulas – from left, Jessica, Matthew, dad Terry, Kelly, Laura and mom Kim – in the Bills jersey in 2014. AP Photo / Gary Wiepert

He also owns the company Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which in addition to managing professional teams includes real estate businesses, a television channel, a record company specializing in country music and a marketing agency.

The original fortune, which the patriarch of the family was in charge of investing and growing in the last 20 years, comes from the exploitation of oil. After studying engineering, Terry founded in 1983 East Resources, a company specialized in the search for natural gas, and began to exploit a large oil field located in Marcellus, a town in the state of New York. Later, it sold most of the exploitation rights to Shell for almost $ 4.7 billion.

Jessica inherited her parents’ business talent and taking advantage of her share of the estate, she has already started two businesses of her own. He opened a healthy food restaurant called The Healthy Scratch in a Buffalo mall and launched her own skincare and cosmetic line, Ready 24.

Jessica launched her own cosmetics and skincare line, Ready 24. Photo Instagram @jpegula

Her main passion, however, is tennis and she is determined to make her mark on that sport in her own right.

“Tennis is my job and my career. It is my thing and my parents have nothing to say about what I should do on the court,” he said.

His surprising performance in Melbourne

Until her arrival in Australia, Pegula was one more player on the circuit. She won her first and only title in 2019 in Washington, a celebration that led her to occupy 55th place in the ranking – her best historical position – in August of that year. It was also a finalist in Quebec 2018 and Auckland 2020.

Professional since 2009 and currently trained by David witt, who was Venus Williams’ coach for a decade; her most successful Grand Slam had been last year’s US Open, where she reached the third round and lost to Czech Petra Kvitova.

Pegula won her only title, so far, in Washington in 2019. Photo Rob Carr / AFP

In Melbourne he already signed his best performance in this category by reaching the quarterfinals and with victories against hierarchical rivals. In her debut, she defeated the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (13th), a two-time champion in Australia and former world number one. In his second presentation he defeated the local Samantha Stosur, winner of a great and former top 5; in the third round, French Kristina Mladenovic (52nd); and in eighths, to Svitolina (5th). Now he will go for the semis against his compatriot Jennifer brady, 24th.

“I think I’m playing very well and hitting the ball very well. I have to try not to relax too much and stay focused,” she commented after her victory against the Ukrainian.

After her victory against Svitolina, the American once again made it clear that on the tennis circuit she is not the “daughter of …”.

“American Jessica Pegula, professional tennis player on the WTA Tour,” wrote on her Twitter account with an emoticon winking, in response to a user who had identified her in a tweet as “Jessica Pegula, the owners’ daughter of the Bills. “

Backed by an important family fortune, which must be the envy of some of his colleagues who must fight day by day to pay for their careers; But with the same dedication and passion as the other players on the circuit, Jessica Pegula is making waves in Melbourne, aiming to make a mark on tennis in her own right.

