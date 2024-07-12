Jessica Nigri made a Buggy cosplay from One Piece: this is his favorite character, even more so after the arrival of the television series that managed to bring him to live action in a really interesting way.

Made up like a clown, Buggy possesses powers given to him by the devil fruit puzzle puzzleand is therefore able to divide the various parts of his body, control them even from a distance by making them remain in mid-air and then reunite them.