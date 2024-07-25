Jessica Nigri made a Mad Moxxi cosplay from Borderlands to celebrate the arrival of the film directed by Eli Roth, which will debut in Italian cinemas on August 7th.

She will also be in the film, Mad Moxxi, played for the occasion by Gina Gershon: Owner of the most dangerous bars in Pandora, this alluring yet dangerous-looking woman was once a skilled fighter.

Jessica Nigri has honored the character in her own way, creating an absolutely fantastic costume and faithful to what you see in the games of the series by Gearbox Software, and then adding to the whole thing its bursting physicality.