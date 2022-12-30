Although Kazuma Sato is the protagonist of the series of konosuba it’s fair to say that the series wouldn’t be the same without the presence of Aqua, Darkness, and Megumin.

This trio of girls make up this boy’s game and each of them stands out for having different personalities and abilities. While Aqua is a goddess and her powers are associated with water and Megumin is a magician with explosive powers, Darkness fills another role.

This young blonde is the warrior of the group and has the level of a paladin. Her real name is Lalatina Dustiness Ford and she comes from a wealthy and wealthy family.

Based on the above, it seems strange that he is part of Kazuma’s group; I would have no problem choosing someone else.

But actually as a swordsman he doesn’t give one, and he also has another problem… he’s terribly masochistic! Yes, he would rather take hits than give them.

In a certain way Darkness is very useful in konosuba but more as a shield than an attacking force. She has a great level of stamina and when she gets attacked she enjoys it.

That has caused more than once the shame of the people who are at his side and even of the enemies themselves. Especially since they never thought of facing someone who would like to be attacked. He not only withstands physical blows but even magic itself.

KonoSuba’s Darkness recreated by Jessica Nigri

Although Aqua and Megumin have more fans, which leads to fan arts and cosplays, Darkness has hers too, and one of them is cosplayer and model Jessica Nigri (@jessicanigri).

It is what you can see in the photos and video that accompany this note. In the first you can see the hairstyle of this paladin with a ponytail and blonde hair; she has two bangs on her sides and cross hair clips in her hair.

Something that stands out is the complete armor that Nigri wears in his Darkness cosplay from konosuba. It retains the fantasy style handled in the light novel and anime.

The equipment has sections in yellow and white, as well as some with a metallic appearance. The outfit under this armor is black in color. Obviously, the sword could not be missing. In another of the photos we see Jessica Nigri with other cosplayers from konosuba.

In addition to konosuba we have more anime information at EarthGamer.