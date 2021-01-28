On Wednesday, January 27, the director of the Miss Peru organization, Jessica Newton, announced through her personal profile on Instagram that the former participant Tiffany yoko chong, Miss Intercontinental South America 2019, would be removed from the platform after having expressed support for the #NoAlToqueDeQuiebra march, which rejects the new quarantine imposed by the Government through a message to the nation provided by the President of the Republic, Francisco Sagasti , the previous night.

In her first post, the businesswoman addressed her followers urging them not to participate in the aforementioned call. “It is one thing to be free, and another thing to be irresponsible,” he said.

Hours later, Jessica Newton published another video with the voice message she sent to the model Tiffany Yoko Chong, where she shows her outrage and describes her decision as irresponsible.

“What are you going to get by marching?” He asked, then suggesting: “Help people who really need it, (…) support the soup kitchens.”

Likewise, through her Instagram stories, Jessica Newton pointed out that, “in no way, the organization (of Miss Peru) is going to allow someone who is a spokesperson to remain on the platform” if it promotes that more chaos and “Problems for a government that already has enough with the fight against COVID-19”.

Finally, Jessica Newton wrote an extensive message explaining her position on the current crisis.

“I am sure that many of us will suffer at home and yes, some more than others, but they will be alive; and it seems unprecedented to me that the same people who were at the COVID-19 parties now ask to leave, “he said.

Yoko Chong responds to Jessica Newton

On January 27, after the Miss Peru director announced the retirement of the beauty queen from the organization, the aforementioned published part of the conversation she had with Jessica Newton in private on her Instagram stories.

“Thank you for taking the time to label me, but it is my point of view and I respect that of others.” After that, and after listening to the audio announcing his departure, he wrote: “Perfect, I accept that you remove me from the platform.”

