Jessica Newton also came to Phú Tho Indoor Stadium in Vietnam, headquarters of Miss Grand International 2023, to accompany Luciana Fuster in her proud triumph in the pageant. In the preview, the organizer of the beauty pageants dedicated an emotional message to her: “Today you are Peru, strength, joy and a lot of faith!”. However, he also had his moment of glory when he put on the Silver Grand Awards sash. See how Jessica Newton walked here.

Ivan Gunawanorganizer of Miss Grand Indonesia, received the gold medal and was moved by his coronation. Meanwhile, Jessica Newton (Peru) and Phạm Kim Dung (Vietnam) received the silver.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster shone with her gala dress in the final of Miss Grand International 2023

What did Jessica Newton say about Luciana Fuster after winning Miss Grand International 2023?

Jessica Newton was linked live with ‘América Hoy’, just moments after learning that Luciana Fuster won the Miss Grand International, she offered emotional words. The organizer of beauty pageants in Peru thanked all Peruvians for their support. “Thank you very much for the support. Thank you to all the people who have supported us these weeks and I hope it is clear that no one can tell another person that they can’t. Of course you can do it and fight for your dreams.”she said excitedly.

YOU CAN SEE: What is the millionaire prize that Luciana Fuster wins after winning Miss Grand International 2023?

This was the moment when Luciana Fuster took the Miss Grand 2023 crown

Luciana Fuster She advanced to the final of the contest along with the representative of Myanmar. At that moment, her nerves got the best of her and you could tell she was very excited, as her hands were shaking before hearing the final verdict. The Peruvian model could not contain her tears when she was announced as the new winner of Miss Grand 2023.

What did Patricio Parodi say about Luciana Fuster after winning the Miss Grand International?

Patricio Parodi was one of the first to speak out after Luciana Fuster’s victory in the Miss Grand International. The reality boy traveled to Vietnam to closely support his partner and was overflowing with emotion when he learned that the Peruvian model took the long-awaited crown.

“You did it my love@lucianafustergI have no words to describe how proud, happy, excited and many more feelings I have right now. You are my queen and our queen. I love you with all my strength!! You worked so long for this, with a lot of effort and in the end you achieved it. Your dream is just beginning,” reads the post of the popular ‘Pato’.

What is the millionaire prize that Luciana Fuster will win after winning Miss Grand?

During an edition of the program ‘America today’, at the beginning of October, there was talk about the participation ofLuciana Fusterin itMiss Grand International 2023. In this regard, the morning space had already revealed what would be the prize that the Peruvian model would win in the event of a win.

Brunella HornaHe pointed out that Patricio Parodi’s girlfriend would win 300,000 dollars in cash (a figure that in soles would be more than 1,000,000). It was explained that she would do social work throughout the entire period of his reign. Likewise, she would have sponsorships from different brands. Finally, the influencer will stay to live in Vietnam to carry out the activities that correspond to her from now on.

What will Luciana Fuster’s life be like after winning Miss Grand International 2023?

Luciana Fusterwinner of the Miss Grand International 2023, you will have the opportunity to travel around the world to carry out charitable activities. Likewise, during his reign, he will move to a luxurious apartment in Bangkok,Thailand, and will become the image of several clothing and makeup brands. Additionally, it is estimated that she could earn up to $10,000 a month in sponsorships.

Luciana Fuster is crowned miss Grand International 2023. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Luciana Fuster

What did Luciana Fuster study to participate in Miss Grand?

For weeks, Luciana Fuster was focused on her preparation to have an adequate participation in theMiss Grand 2023. However, it was not just about modeling classes to dazzle on the catwalk, but the influencer herself revealed thatHe had to take language classes to be able to communicate during his stay in Vietnam.

“I knew the basics, but I studied intensive English for six months to be able to defend myself and communicate, it was a full-time job,” he told Trome. This definitely helped her interact with her classmates and other people on her trip to the pageant. Additionally, she showed how much she has learned on some of her social media accounts.



#Jessica #Newton #wins #medal #Grand #International #director #organization