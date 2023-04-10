Jessica Newton did not win the Miss Universe 1987: The Chilean Cecilia Bolocco did it. However, the Peruvian queen managed to enter the top 10 finalists, a merit that had not been achieved since the participation of Gladys Zender, Miss Universe 1957 and mother of Christian Meier. “We had to wait 30 years! And now we are constantly at the top”, wrote the businesswoman on Instagram, alluding to the positions reached by Alessia Rovegno (top 13), Janick Maceta (top 3) and Kelin Rivera (top 10). At another time, she revealed that the night she was crowned Miss Peru 1987, her mother did not greet her on stage.

Miss Peru: why didn’t Jessica Newton’s mother greet her?

On April 3, 1987, in Cuzco, among 18 candidates, the successor to Karen Lindemann Garcia like Miss Peru. Jessica Newton, 21, a philosophy student, represented the Callao region. She had arrived at the imperial city accompanied by her mother, Olga Saezbefore the initial opposition of his father, the fishing businessman Guillermo Newton Vasquez.

Jessica Newton and her mother Olga Saez. Photo: Jessica Newton/Instagram

Among the jury was Gladys Zender Urbina (Miss Universe 1957), the sculptor Edilberto Mérida Rodríguez and the pianist Juan Castro Nalli (author of “My heart waits for you” and “Pasito a paso otra vez”), among others. Cecilia Bracamonte was also present to sing at the gala.

When Jessica Newton was announced as the new Miss Peru Universe 1987, along with Rosario Leguia Nugent (Miss International Peru 1987) and Marilu Bustamente (Miss Peru Asia-Pacific 1987), the hubbub on the stage of the Wánchaq Youth House was such that the fact that Olga Saéz did not go up to hug her daughter went unnoticed.

“My mom couldn’t come up to greet me because she had lent her shoes to one of the candidates so that I could parade in an evening dress ”, he recalled on Instagram.

Jessica Newton received an Inca crown, unique in its design, inspired by those worn by coyas. The badge and the scepter awarded to Miss Peru 1987 were made of silver.

Jessica Newton received an Inca crown. Photo: diffusion

Even though his father William Newton Vasquez did not attend the beauty contest, when Jessica Newton returned to Lima, she was surprised that the uniforms of the employees in her father’s fishing factory had been renewed to pink, alluding to the dress she wore when she was elected Miss Peru Universe 1987.

Jessica Newton with her father, Guillermo Newton Vásquez. Photo: diffusion

What friends did Jessica Newton make at Miss Universe 1987?

Jessica Newton could not bring the special prize for typical costume (national costume) either, despite the impressive dress that referenced Wiracocha (god of staffs or rods). “My typical costume was spectacular and it was a gift from a Colombian designer that came by surprise to Singapore”, he explained in his Instagram stories.

However, the director of Miss Peru did bring two important friendships into her life. “I keep in touch through a chat with the Latino candidates who competed with me and I have life friends: Inés María Calero (Miss Venezuela) and Patricia López Ruiz (Miss Colombia). We women must compete with ourselves and applaud the others, ”she said.

