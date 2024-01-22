Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid Newton She is the only daughter of Jessica Newton who is part of the world of national entertainment. However, the director of the Miss Peru organization has two other heirs: Sebastián Newton and Tamara Sánchez de Lamadrid Newton, about whom very little is known. For this reason, in this note, we want to tell you what the conceited businesswomen do and other unpublished data about these young people.

What does Sebastián Newton do?

The businesswoman Jessica Newton He has a total of four children. The oldest are Cassandra, Sebastián and Tamara. Following her romance with cumbia singer Deyvis Orosco, cassandra She became the most popular of the three and even her private life has been exposed in the media.

On the other hand, the brothers of the popular 'Casey' They have acquired a low profile in front of the cameras, therefore, not much is known about their lives and what they do.

About, Sebastian it's a mechanical engineer who graduated in 2019 from the Drexel Universitylocated in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

What does Tamara Sánchez de Lamadrid do?

For its part, Tamara Sánchez de Lamadrid is psychologist graduated from the University of Lima in 2023. This young woman is very focused on uploading content to her social networks. On her Instagram account and her TikTok, she does not hesitate to post videos related to fashion and above all, personal growth.

She has also served as Professor of English and integrates the human resources area in the company Tai Loy. Furthermore, it has its own closet comes out, that is to say, her business where she sells second-hand clothes at low prices.

Which of Jessica Newton's children will be married next?

Some weeks ago, Jessica Newton He opened a question box on his Instagram account to interact with his followers. While answering a user's query, the director of Miss Peru revealed that her son Sebastian Newton He is the next to get married and the wedding will take place in the United States.