After the success of Luciana Fuster in it Miss Grand International and the next appearance of Camila Escribns in it Miss International, Jessica Newton was encouraged to talk about Milett Figueroa as a possible candidate for the next national beauty pageant. It is not the first time that the businesswoman speaks about the national model, but, this time, she was more direct with her statements and she seemed hopeful about her participation. Newton showered her with praise and saw her with all the conditions to become a strong competitor.

What did Jessica Newton say about Milett Figueroa?

The organizer of Miss Peru was encouraged to respond to a user through Instagram, who questioned her about Milett Figueroa. “I love Milett and she knows it. I have seen her compete internationally and be crowned. She withdrew from the contest due to health issues, but there is no longer an age limit, so whenever she wants”reads his publication.

Jessica Newton dedicates a special section on Instagram to talk about MIlett Figueroa. Photo: Instagram

What did Jessica Newton say after Luciana Fuster’s victory in the Miss Grand International?

Jessica Newton was linked to the morning show ‘America Today’ after the coronation of Luciana Fuster in the Miss Grand International, a beauty pageant held in Vietnam. The businesswoman thanked Peruvians for their support and encouraged everyone to work for her dreams.

“Thank you very much for the support, thank you very much to all the people who have supported us these weeks and I hope it is clear that no one can tell another person that they cannot, we just have to work on our dreams“, expressed Jessica Newton in an interview with the TV space mentioned after Peru’s victory in the Miss Grand International.

