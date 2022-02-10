Once again the singer-songwriter Pedro Suárez Vértiz is involved in a controversy over a recent publication on his official Instagram account in which he reflected on the love relationships between people who maintain a large age difference. As expected, criticism and opinions were divided among Internet users.

“That stems from a kind of envy towards the older man who has a partner much younger than him. The young contemporaries of the beautiful girl who goes out with an older man will maliciously say that she is with him for her money. When the truth is incomparable, the conversation and sensuality that a man over 38 years old can offer compared to a 25-year-old green banana, ”says the interpreter on his social network.

Also, later on, reflection about “the opposite situation: a considerably older woman with a younger man will always be threatened by younger women. Yoko Ono, seven years older than John Lennon, knew this very well when she allowed him to have a two-year affair with her own personal secretary. Chosen for herself. So John matured and returned with Yoko more in love than ever. Yoko knew.”

Among the hundreds of criticisms that Suarez Vértiz’s writing received, one of them was that of Jessica Newton, organizer of Miss Peru, who called it “sexist” and said he felt great astonishment at his controversial views.

“How macho! He would never have thought of you, it never ceases to amaze me” The businesswoman commented on the singer’s Instagram post.

In addition, in his stories on the same social network, he rejected the artist’s actions and wrote: Who will be managing Pedro Suárez Vértiz’s networks?