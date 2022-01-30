Jessica Newton She has often been shown accompanied by her nanny Rous, with whom she has shared hilarious and warm moments. Precisely, Cassandra Sánchez’s mother decided to pamper her family by preparing a dish with her beloved household companion.

The director of the Miss Peru Organization, who recently returned to Peru after spending a comfortable vacation in Europe with her husband at the beginning of 2022, showed her culinary side and documented that moment through her social networks, which generated the surprise in his followers of his social platform Instagram.

However, there was a detail that caught the attention and it was that the public figure disconcerted with a peculiar confession about his plate of food.

Jessica Newton reveals not knowing what she cooked

Through her Instagram profile, the former Peruvian beauty queen reposted the states recorded by her colleague Gabriel Nardiello, while she is beating a pot with food supplies.

“Behave yourself, I’m making food,” the businesswoman initially told Mrs. Rosaura. Then, the young man who was recording it questioned: “What is that?”, without waiting for the answer that Jessica Newton would throw at him.

“I don’t have the slightest idea”, replied the daughter-in-law of Deyvis Orosco with a laugh. Instantly, her nanny Rosaura and the boy who was filming burst out laughing.

Jessica Newton refuses to exhibit her grandson in networks

The former Miss Peru 1987 has avoided, to date, exposing her newborn grandson on social networks. When questioned about this decision, Jessica Newton made it clear that only the parents of little Milan have the power to show the minor publicly.

“That’s up to their parents. The last thing I want to be in my life is a nosy mother-in-law or grandmother, respect is also a way of showing love ”, The businesswoman responded forcefully to the question left by a user on her social networks.