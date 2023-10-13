Dazzle. Luciana Fuster positioned herself as one of the strongest participants in Miss Grand International 2023 thanks to her outstanding participation in the bikini parade last October 12. Unlike her colleagues who stumbled due to the heavy rainfall in Vietnam, the influencer emerged successfully from the challenge and wowed with her stage dominance. Many people have congratulated her performance and Jessica Newton He couldn’t be left behind, what did ‘the Misses’ mother’ say?

In the latest edition of ‘America Today’, Jessica admitted feeling very proud and happy with the work she Luciana Fuster has been doing in the Miss Grand 2023. “I have seen her spectacular despite the circumstances. Obviously, it was raining, the floor was wet. It was very smart to wear sandals without platforms… You can see that her body has worked on it, this girl has gone to the gym. We have worked on the hair because the humidity is enormous, in a climate like that they cannot be straight because the hair falls in their face because it lacks weight”, Newton explained in a connection with the morning show.

What did Rodrigo González say about Luciana Fuster’s bikini parade?

The reality girl stood out and was one of the best at that fashion event. However, Rodrigo Gonzalez did not hesitate to be skeptical of the great skill of Luciana Fuster, despite the rains. “So, what happened? Who told them to put that in? The Newton, for sure, because when Luciana passed by everything was dry, look, please, look there… The Peruvian still has the luxury of taking little steps. He says: ‘Shut up, it was me’, look at how he walks, he takes the little step to the right, left, he was giving everything… We don’t understand how Bolivia, Haiti, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic skated, while Fuster dominated the scene because! look at her! How come they can’t make any gestures and Luciana came out dominating, look at the difference. Luciana’s shoes were heel 9, is that not enough? Heel 11 the others, she even danced (…). Luciana whole, determined , empowered, asking for silence and raising her arm (…). We don’t know how she did it or which way she passed or if that was fixed on the way, but the issue was resolved. Miss Peru passed with grace,” said ‘Peluchín’ in the latest edition of ‘Love and fire’.