After alessia rovegno told that she could participate in Miss Peru 2022, Rodrigo González assured that the young woman would be the winner despite the fact that the contest has not yet started. After the words of the driver of Love and fire, strong criticism arose, for which Jessica Newtonorganizer of the beauty pageant had to pronounce on the matter.

Jessica Newton’s message

Through social networks, the director of Miss Peru clarified that this information is false and questioned what the presenter of “Love and fire” said. “Nooo. Where do they get that from?” Jessica Newton wrote.

Will Alessia Rovegno be the new Miss Peru? Jessica Newton speaks out. Photo: Instagram capture

What did Rodrigo González say?

It all started after the statements made by Alessia Rovegno, daughter of actress Bárbara Cayo. The young woman did not want to deny her participation in Miss Peru, but she promised that surprises would come from her. “You will see, you will see (…). It’s surprise. It is not known if it is yes or no. They will know, “said Hugo García’s girlfriend.

After presenting that report, Rodrigo González assured that the young woman would be the winner of the national contest. “From now on we know that Alessia Rovegno is the future Miss Peru, I sign it,” said the driver.

Alessia Rovegno and Jessica Newton reunited

In early 2022, Jessica Newton made it public that she was meeting Alessia Rovegno for the first time. She revealed that she loved meeting her and sent her a thoughtful message. “Sometimes the best decisions are the hardest to make. Loved meeting you @alessiarovegno! #Wednesday #February #newbeginnings,” she noted in her Instagram post.

Many netizens commented that the young woman would be a good candidate to represent the country in Miss Peru.

Jessica Newton happy to meet Alessia Rovegno. Photo: Instagram capture

Who is Alessia Rovegno?

Alessia Rovegno is a Peruvian model and influencer . She is mostly known for her work on the catwalks and for being daughter of actress Bárbara Cayo . Throughout her career, the young woman has participated in important events, such as the recent edition of New York Fashion Week.

In relation to his sentimental life, Rovegno maintains a sentimental relationship with reality show Hugo García. The romance was confirmed in December 2021, with a series of photos on social networks of the member of “This is war”.