The result of the contest miss Universe held last Sunday, May 16, generated various types of comments, where many compatriots hinted that there would have been a possible fraud, since many considered that Miss Peru Janick Maceta is the one who should have taken the crown.

Given these statements, Jessica Newton spoke clearly and assured that there is transparency in the results of the contest. In her social networks, a user asked her, “Honestly, all Peruvians felt that Janick was Miss Universe, do you think there was something?”

To this doubt, Newton explained that the Miss Universe election is based purely on scores from before the live gala, and she was happy that Janick Maceta reached the top 3.

“ The Miss Universe organization has the score of the interview, the stage presentation and the report of the team that manages them during the competition . They choose a queen they can work with, “he said. the organizer of Miss Peru on her Instagram stories.

“It is not easy to be Miss Universe. It takes a lot of physical and mental strength. They do not stop from the moment they receive the crown. Janick Maceta did it great, he made history and I am proud and happy with the results!“Newton added to end all the controversy generated as a result of the Miss Universe results.

Post by Jessica Newton Photo: Instagram

Jessica Newton, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.