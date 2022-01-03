Jessica newton She is worried about the health of some members of her family. He recently told his social media followers that his daughter Tamara tested positive for coronavirus just before the Christmas holidays.

The director of Miss Peru regretted not having been able to spend Christmas next to her conceited and reflected on the importance of isolation to avoid spreading the virus. “We had to manage over the phone. She’s ready to go out of quarantine, and even though we miss her, it is important to respect the isolation times “, He said.

Jessica Newton’s Nana also caught COVID-19

In addition to her daughter, Jessica Newton’s home helper was also affected by the coronavirus. Cassandra Sánchez’s mother regretted the situation her nanny is experiencing.

“My Rous. We found out that, as soon as they landed in Madrid, she had been infected and had infected her daughter, but thank God, for being vaccinated, she has given them mild, “he said.

In the same way, he asked his followers to complete their doses of the vaccine against COVID-19. “It is important that everyone get vaccinated. This year it would be wonderful if we have the responsibility to do it and remember that it is not just two doses, “he added.

Jessica Newton celebrated the start of the year 2022 in Madrid

Jessica Newton and her husband Fernando de Lamadrid traveled to Spain to celebrate the end of the year parties and receive 2022 with the right foot.

The couple showed themselves in a luxurious restaurant in Madrid called Mandarín Oriental and shared the gourmet dishes they tasted with their followers.