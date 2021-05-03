After much waiting, Jessica Newton’s mother received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The news was revealed by the Miss Peru organizer on her social networks.

Through her Instagram stories, the former beauty queen expressed her relief when she said that her mother, who is within the population eligible to be immunized, has already been inoculated.

“My mother was able to get the first vaccine this week and that gives me some peace of mind,” wrote the businesswoman about an image of the moment in which her mother receives the dose.

But so many people have lost loved ones and there are so many precious lives in danger that nothing is easy. We all have our hearts broken “ , He reflected when remembering that the pandemic still continues to cause death in our country.

Jessica Newton suffers airport robbery

At the beginning of April, Jessica Newton expressed her outrage when she noticed that valuables were stolen from her suitcase when she arrived in Peru from Spain.

According to his social networks, the gifts he brought from Europe disappeared.

“Let’s just hope there is nothing missing in my suitcase. It seems very strange to me that it is open and my other suitcase also open. I just hope the gifts are not lacking … The watches were stolen, the iPhone I brought for ‘Fer’ and Miranda. What else? I’ll find out at home “, were the words of the ex-Miss Peru mentioning the airline in the snapshot Iberia Airlines.

