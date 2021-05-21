After being placed in the top 5 of the Miss Universe 2021, Janick Maceta announced his definitive retirement from beauty pageants, which generated confusion among many of his followers; However, this fact does not seem to have surprised Jessica Newton, because she dedicated a tender farewell message to the model on social networks.

Through her official Instagram account, the organizer of Miss Peru congratulated the sound engineer for the remarkable work she did in the most important beauty pageant in the world and assured her that she will become an inspiration for those who represent our country. in future competitions.

“What a joy to say goodbye like this. Thanks, Janick Pot. I am sure that the new queens will have you as an example and inspiration on stage and that you will push them to commit to reaching the crowns, “he wrote.

Janick Maceta and Jessica Newton

Next to said message, Jessica Newton shared a photograph of Janick Maceta along with the words with which she said goodbye to the world of beauty: “I have done my best on that stage and I have managed to make history. I put my soul, heart and life for my Peru and I will continue working for him ”.

Why did Janick Maceta give up beauty pageants?

Through his Instagram account, Janick Maceta revealed why he decided to step aside from beauty pageants.

“There are times when you just have to stop in order to continue. It has been many months of intense work and very little rest. I need to fully recover to carry on stronger than ever ”,

Janick Maceta after resigning from the contests: I need to recover

Janick Maceta, latest news:

